Judge of Mercer County Court of Common Pleas announces leave

Thomas Dobson gave a statement on upcoming retirement

MERCER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – On Thursday, Judge of the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas announced his upcoming retirement beginning January 1, 2018.

Thomas Dobson will not be seeking senior judge status and said he had no immediate plans.

Dobson held the position of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas for 22 years.

“[Holding the position] gave me the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “I have done my best to do so every moment I was on the bench.”

He said the decision to retire was a family matter, “The truth is they are the reason I have loved coming to work and why this decision is difficult for me to make. They [my staff] have become family to me and I thank my lucky stars every day for that fact.”

