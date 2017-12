YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was convicted of the brutal stabbing of a Youngstown man last year.

A jury found Wallace Lewis guilty of murder and tampering with evidence.

Lewis is on trial for the brutal stabbing death of 53-year-old Howard Ramey, who was found in the fruit cellar of his home on Palmer Avenue in August of 2016.

Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton, also charged in connection with the crime, pleaded guilty earlier to kidnapping charges.

Lewis will be sentenced at a later date.