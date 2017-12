KENT, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Kent State trustees approved a tuition guarantee Thursday. It will freeze fees for the four years student attend the school.

Starting next fall, undergraduate tuition, mandatory fee plus room and board rates won’t go up once the student enters the university. This applies to all the school’s campuses.

Tuition and fees have not yet been set for fall 2018, but officials say a decision is likely to be made in March.