Last biker group member sentenced for Warren Twp. fatal shootout

Charles Dellapenna, III was sentenced to six years in prison

Arrested March 30 - Charles Dellapenna, III, charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last of three men charged in a deadly Warren Township shootout between rival biker groups has been sentenced.

Charles Dellapenna, III was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday.

Dellapenna is a member of Forever Two Wheelz (FTW). He pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon on Dec. 5.

Investigators say Dellapenna was involved in a shootout at Shorty’s Place between members of Forever Two Wheelz and the Brothers Regime biker groups.

Brothers Regime members, Robert Marto and Jason Moore, were killed. Others were injured.

Earlier this week, FTW President David Bailes, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison while FTW member James Gardner received eight years in prison.

Earlier this week, FTW President David Bailes, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison while FTW member James Gardner received eight years in prison. 

