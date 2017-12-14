Local officials explain the importance of parking bans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown, Girard and Campbell are all cities with parking bans — and all cities with cars parked in roads regardless.

The good news for those drivers is they probably won’t be cited or towed.

“We hate to do that, especially this time of the year,” said Youngstown Police Lt. Brian Butler. “Unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

But the bans are put in place for a reason. Some of those reasons affect your safety.

“You’re getting in and out of the vehicle on the street that’s already covered with snow and drivers are going to be passing you,” Butler said. “They could slide into you, hit your car door unintentionally.”

You could also end up stuck.

“When they do plow, they’re going to end up plowing the car in,” Butler said.

And while safety always comes first, the main purpose of the parking bans is to make room for snow plows.

“Particularly in residential areas where the streets aren’t really wide to begin with,” Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said.

Several parking bans end late Thursday or early Friday. But cities like Youngstown are in effect until further notice.

“We have 565 miles of road to plow,” Shasho said. “We have to gauge upon how they progress in the residential streets before they lift the ban.”

