Mahoning County indictments: December 14, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 14, 2017:

William Sullivan: Felonious assault, aggravated robbery, obstructing official business, possession of cocaine and two counts of assault

Mario Luis Vega, Lamone A. Lawrence, Juzan Spence and Grantley Lawrence: Three counts of forgery, three counts of identity fraud, three counts of theft, one count of receiving stolen property, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Jaime A. Webb: Importuning and possessing criminal tools

Michael A. Welsh: Domestic violence

Burton D. Clowser: Domestic violence

Dafiness Champagne Patterson: Possession of cocaine

Tre Levi Braxton Johnson and Brad Walker: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications, two counts of having weapons while under disability, two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs

Frank G. Emerson, Jr. and Alex A. Parent: Aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications

Adam T. Giesey: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug and aggravated menacing

Keith Mitchell: Possession of cocaine

Anthony Vogle: Failure to register

Jennifer L. James: Theft

Andrew L. Howard: Two counts of burglary and one count of domestic violence

Heather Bara and Johanan Pandone: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft

Chastiady M. Warman: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Vernon Johnson, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and obstructing official business

Janicka Shuler: Inciting to violence

Miranda Sprague: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Gollin Freeman: Possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

Raheem Johnson: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

