Mary E. “Betty” Caraway Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary E. “Betty” Caraway, 102, passed away Thursday evening, December 14, 2017 with her family by her side at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Betty was born on June 5, 1915 in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of the late William A. and Mary Ann (James) Staines.

She was a 1933 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She met the love of her life Paul R. Caraway and married him on November 8, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, where they started their family together.

She was the oldest surviving member of Central Christian Church in Warren and served on various church committees.

She was the President of Warren Junior CCL, a member of YWCA and served on the fellowship committee, active member and presiding judge of the election board and a member of the League of Women Voters.

She was known as a sweetheart, always wore a smile and told everyone she loved them while blowing them kisses. She adored her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was very active in their school events and would participate in anything she could. She also had a green thumb and would bring back any plants to life that others may have lost.

Betty will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Adria (Joseph) Musick of Warren; her grandchildren, Brian Musick, Jamie (Sean) Hilliard, and Jeffrey (Kelly) Musick; many nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Ruth Morris and her dog Maggie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul R. Caraway, whom she shared nearly 70 years together and passed away on July 31, 2008; her son, Richard Caraway in 2010 and her two sisters.

Funeral services for Betty will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Roberts Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, December 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be donated to Central Christian Church in Warren, OH, in Betty’s name.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

