Nellie E. (Jones) Shoenberger Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, with Rev. Daniel Houck officiating, for Nellie E. Shoenberger, 101, who went to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

She was born November 28, 1916 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Grace Leonard Jones and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Shoenberger was an assembly line worker at Poulakas Bakery for two years and previously Hathaway Bakery for 14 years.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church in Niles for 49 years.

She was also a member of the Pleasant Timers, the Christian Soldiers Sunday school class and was a greeter at Pleasant Valley.

Nellie enjoyed watching and taking care of elderly people, embroidery, ceramics, reading and especially her children.

She leaves two sons, Charles Joseph (Molly) Shoenberger of Boardman and Walter (Pattie) Shoenberger of Youngstown; two daughters, Mary Jane (Samuel) Morrison of Hubbard and Patricia Ann Parker of Westernport, Maryland; two sisters, Sara (Joseph) Cooper of Hubbard and Shirley Fair of Hubbard; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Allen Shoenberger; two brothers, Joseph and Edwin; six sisters, Vera Taylor, Gertie Dudley, Vivian Serrecchio, Ruby Nashette, June Vitto and Rosalie Bergman and two grandsons, Marc Andrew Shoenberger and Sammy Morrison.

Family and friends may call on Monday, December 18 one hour prior to the funeral services from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the Shoenberger family.