Pa.crews stayed ahead of snowfall even as drivers struggle on busy I-80

Despite seeing about six inches of snow, many of the primary roadways were clear by morning

By Published:
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation snow plow.

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – By late morning Thursday, many of the PennDOT crews covering Mercer County were on their way back to their garage having covered the county’s 1,700 miles of interstate, including main and secondary roads.

Maintenance Manager Darrell Chapman said they had crews out around the clock for the past two days monitoring the roads and spreading salt.

Despite seeing about six inches of snow, many of the primary roadways were clear by morning, but residents still had to deal with some headaches, whether it is was using a broom to sweep off their cars or shoveling off driveways, many in Mercer County were busy making their own paths in the snow.

Michelle Firster was not only clearing away her driveway and sidewalks but part of the street as well.

“When I go ahead and snow blow and then I’m all done. Then, the snow plows come through and they kind of like, they throw the snow back into the area that you had just done,” Firster said.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. Firefighters sent photos to 27 First News of a tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 80, west of Grove City. Although no one was badly hurt, the highway was shut down for a couple hours while the mess was cleaned up.

Chapman said it is important that drivers give salt trucks plenty of room.

They just need to be cautious when they are out there spreading – that they stay back so we’re not getting them with anti-skid and salt, allowing that material to work and using caution with their speed,” Chapman said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s