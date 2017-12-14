Police: Drunk Boardman man ‘doing donuts’ hit bicyclist

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing charges after police said he hit a bicyclist while “doing donuts” in his truck near the Southern Park Mall.

Police said after hitting the man on Wednesday night, the driver of the truck drove away.

Immediately after receiving the report, police said they spotted the vehicle driving recklessly across several lanes of Market Street.

Police said the driver, identified as 23-year-old Stephen Rivers, appeared highly intoxicated. Police said he was unsteady on his feet and had to be helped out of the car after he was stopped.

According to a police report, a loaded handgun was in the truck as well as two open bottles of Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea.

Rivers refused to take any field sobriety or breath tests, telling police to speak with his lawyer.

Police requested a warrant to draw Rivers’ blood due to it being his third OVI arrest, the report stated.

Rivers is also charged with driving under suspension, reckless operation, hit-skip, improper handling of a firearm, open container and obstructing official business.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.