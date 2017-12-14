Ronald W. Oakman Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Ronald W. Oakman, Sr., 75, of Mineral Ridge, entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 14, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born September 13, 1942 in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, the son of Earl and Ada (Yoder) Oakman and had lived in Ohio for 55 years.

A member of Four Mile Run Christian Church, Ron had worked as a printer/pressman.

Known as “Papa Fixit” to many, he could fix anything and especially enjoyed woodworking. He loved to go out to eat with his church family, with his brother-in-law, Harry and also meet at the Niles Dairy Queen with his buddy, Jahn. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and to Santa Fe, New Mexico and he and Kathie had many memorable moments on cruise ships. Most of all, Ron was a gentleman and a gentle man.

Fond memories of Ron live on with his beloved wife, Kathie (Hileman) Oakman, whom he married June 21, 1980; four children, Ronald W. Oakman, Jr. of Girard, Veronica (Bruce) Atwell of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Robert (Leigh Ann) Oakman of Florida and Santa Fe and Damian (Roberta) Hileman of Howland; seven grandchildren, Ronald W. (Mari) Oakman III, Lisa (Blaine) Carter, Arielle Hileman, Xavier Hileman, Annika Hileman, Sara Atwell and John Atwell; four great-grandchildren, Aden, Ellie and Emmitt Atwell and Isabelle Carter and a brother, Earl (Gloria) Oakman of Howland.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a sister, Lucille Miller and a brother, Gary Oakman.

Arrangements are being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

