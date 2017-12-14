Sevasti Melexenis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sevasti Melexenis, 98, of Warren, entered eternal life on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11:02 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Hospital with her loving family at her side under the comforting care of hospice.

Sevasti was born on August 20, 1919 in Symi Dodecanissos, Greece the daughter of the late Zaharias and Alemina Licopantis Papaioannou.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

Sevasti was married on July 21, 1947 to George M. Melexenis and they were married for 49 years until his passing on February 2, 1997.

She is survived by three children, Michel Melexenis of Warren, Maria (Kostas) Anagnostou of Howland and Zacharias (Margarita) Melexenis of Howland. She was affectionately called Yia Yia by her three grandchildren, George (Katina) Anagnostou of Strongsville, Drs. Sevasti (Dean) Yeropoli of Bath Townhip and George Michael Melexenis of Howland and four great-grandchildren, Maria and Konstatine Anagnostou and Konstantinos “Dino” and John Yeropoli.

Besides her parents, Sevasti was preceded in death by her sister, Maria Papaioannou in Greece.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, December 18, 2017 from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren Ohio 44481.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 18 in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Sevasti name to the church or to the scholarship fund in care of the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Sevasti name to the church or to the scholarship fund in care of the church.

