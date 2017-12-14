Storm Team 27: Shoveling overnight snow

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow and fog

 

TOTAL SNOWFALL:
From overnight about 3 to 6 Inches.

A few Snow Showers Thursday with light accumulation.  Another storm system Friday with another inch or two possible.

