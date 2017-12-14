Trumbull County indictments: December 12, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 12, 2017:

Brandon M. Bennett: Escape

Terry Lee Tobin: Escape

Kevin J. Baritell: Escape

Tracina M. Putnam: Escape

Jerry Wayne Boggess: Escape

Paul Allen: Escape

Kitsa Efstathiadis: Vendor or transient vendor’s license — prohibitions upon license suspension

Chris Efstathiadis: Vendor or transient vendor’s license — prohibitions upon license suspension

Roberta Bressler: Possession of cocaine

Martell S. Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Avery Lynn Patterson: Tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs

Christohn J. Harvey: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Shawn Michael Duley: Vandalism

Joshua Matthew Richards: Theft from a person in a protected class

Shaquille D. Chatmon: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Delshawn Tyron Kaczmark: Endangering children and felonious assault

Jacob R. Payton: Felonious assault

Jacob B. Gilmore: Possession of heroin, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel L. Hiles: Breaking and entering

William Holbrook, Jr.: Possession of heroin and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Dhaeshen R. Carthorn: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

Bobby Efstathiadis: Tampering with records

Derek Vincent Jones: Rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition

Dillon James McCoy: Two counts of receiving stolen property

Russell A. Scott: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Marangellys Leonardo: Misuse of credit cards and theft

Elizabeth D. Holt: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin and falsification

Adam Lee Robinson: Robbery, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Brian Matthew Gadson: Two counts of endangering children

Charles Clayton Conley: Two counts of robbery

Scott Lee Langham: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address and

Cory Michael Fambro: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Maria L. Cruz: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Andre Lamont Owens: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of heroin

Scott Lee Langham: Domestic violence and two counts of assault

Melissa A. Dean: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Matthew John Bernard: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Larry Myron Smith, Jr.: Trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications

Charles E. Brandt, III: Domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.