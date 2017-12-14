Trumbull County indictments: December 12, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 12, 2017:
Brandon M. Bennett: Escape
Terry Lee Tobin: Escape
Kevin J. Baritell: Escape
Tracina M. Putnam: Escape
Jerry Wayne Boggess: Escape
Paul Allen: Escape
Kitsa Efstathiadis: Vendor or transient vendor’s license — prohibitions upon license suspension
Chris Efstathiadis: Vendor or transient vendor’s license — prohibitions upon license suspension
Roberta Bressler: Possession of cocaine
Martell S. Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs
Avery Lynn Patterson: Tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs
Christohn J. Harvey: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Shawn Michael Duley: Vandalism
Joshua Matthew Richards: Theft from a person in a protected class
Shaquille D. Chatmon: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon
Delshawn Tyron Kaczmark: Endangering children and felonious assault
Jacob R. Payton: Felonious assault
Jacob B. Gilmore: Possession of heroin, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel L. Hiles: Breaking and entering
William Holbrook, Jr.: Possession of heroin and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Dhaeshen R. Carthorn: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin
Bobby Efstathiadis: Tampering with records
Derek Vincent Jones: Rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition
Dillon James McCoy: Two counts of receiving stolen property
Russell A. Scott: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Marangellys Leonardo: Misuse of credit cards and theft
Elizabeth D. Holt: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin and falsification
Adam Lee Robinson: Robbery, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Brian Matthew Gadson: Two counts of endangering children
Charles Clayton Conley: Two counts of robbery
Scott Lee Langham: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address and
Cory Michael Fambro: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Maria L. Cruz: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Andre Lamont Owens: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of heroin
Scott Lee Langham: Domestic violence and two counts of assault
Melissa A. Dean: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Matthew John Bernard: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence
Larry Myron Smith, Jr.: Trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications
Charles E. Brandt, III: Domestic violence
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
.