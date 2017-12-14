Trumbull County indictments: December 12, 2017

By Published: Updated:
court generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on December 12, 2017:

Brandon M. Bennett: Escape

Terry Lee Tobin: Escape

Kevin J. Baritell: Escape

Tracina M. Putnam: Escape

Jerry Wayne Boggess: Escape

Paul Allen: Escape

Kitsa Efstathiadis: Vendor or transient vendor’s license — prohibitions upon license suspension

Chris Efstathiadis: Vendor or transient vendor’s license — prohibitions upon license suspension

Roberta Bressler: Possession of cocaine

Martell S. Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Avery Lynn Patterson: Tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs

Christohn J. Harvey: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Shawn Michael Duley: Vandalism

Joshua Matthew Richards: Theft from a person in a protected class

Shaquille D. Chatmon: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Delshawn Tyron Kaczmark: Endangering children and felonious assault

Jacob R. Payton: Felonious assault

Jacob B. Gilmore: Possession of heroin, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel L. Hiles: Breaking and entering

William Holbrook, Jr.: Possession of heroin and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Dhaeshen R. Carthorn: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

Bobby Efstathiadis: Tampering with records

Derek Vincent Jones: Rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition

Dillon James McCoy: Two counts of receiving stolen property

Russell A. Scott: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Marangellys Leonardo: Misuse of credit cards and theft

Elizabeth D. Holt: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin and falsification

Adam Lee Robinson: Robbery, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Brian Matthew Gadson: Two counts of endangering children

Charles Clayton Conley: Two counts of robbery

Scott Lee Langham: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address and

Cory Michael Fambro: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Maria L. Cruz: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Andre Lamont Owens: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of heroin

Scott Lee Langham: Domestic violence and two counts of assault

Melissa A. Dean: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Matthew John Bernard: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Larry Myron Smith, Jr.: Trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications

Charles E. Brandt, III: Domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s