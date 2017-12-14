Warren crime activity: Officers say woman swung dresser drawer at girlfriend

Thursday, December 7

1:10 p.m. – 1100 block of Elm Rd. NE, police said a man was shot three times outside of a home. Witnesses drove the victim to the hospital.

Friday, December 8

*10:50 a.m. – 200 block of North Park Ave., a sheriff’s deputy was working the metal detector at the Job and Family Services building when a man came up and started complaining about the process of security, saying he shouldn’t have to go through the detector and deputies are prejudiced. The man continued to yell and swear, even after being told to stop, according to a report. The deputy said a woman who was with him also started yelling and cursing. The man later apologized.

Saturday, December 9

6:29 p.m. – 1900 block of Hazelwood Ave. SE, Keshone Britt, 18, arrested on a warrant for a possession of drugs charge and additionally charged with criminal trespass and unattended running vehicle; Dominique Scott, 23, charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. Police responded to reports of shots fired near Trumbull Homes. They found Britt and as they were arresting him, Scott started yelling and refused to listen to officers, police said.

9:29 p.m. – 2100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, officers responded to a robbery at Family Dollar. An employee said two masked men came up to her while she was stocking shelves. She said one of them had something that was wrapped up in his hand, but she wasn’t sure if it was a gun. They demanded that she open the safe, then stole cash and about 20 packs of cigarettes, according to a police report.

Sunday, December 10

11:15 a.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, Nicholas Ziegler, 30, of Niles, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with petty theft, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia; Tracina Putnam, 23, of Niles, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with petty theft; Melissa Rihel, 34, charged with petty theft, possession of drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension; Ira Rihel, 35, charged with petty theft, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of people shooting up drugs in a car parked at Giant Eagle. Officers said they saw drug items inside the car and on Ziegler. According to a report, the suspects were also involved in shoplifting from Giant Eagle. Police said Melissa Rihel admitted to hiding a syringe in her body cavity after she was taken to the jail.

5 p.m. – 500 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, Kellyanne Barton, 26, arrested and charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest. A woman told police she got into an argument with her girlfriend, Barton, who swung a dresser drawer at her, hitting her in the head. She said Barton bit her several times as well. Barton told police her girlfriend flushed her medications down the toilet. Barton claimed her girlfriend was the abuser, not her. Officers said when they tried arresting Barton, she pulled away and was uncooperative.

Monday, December 11

1:17 a.m. – Freemont Avenue NE, reported child endangering. A woman told police that she was concerned about a 5-year-old family member, who she said was living with two heavy drug users. She said the young girl does not go to school and is not being cared for. The girl told another family member that there were “special” bags of sugar in the house, according to a police report. Officers contacted Children Services to investigate.

2:37 a.m. – 2600 block of W. Market St., a man said he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown man near Fast Lane Supermarket. He said the man pistol-whipped him and took his money and phone.

7:22 a.m. – 100 block of Washington St. NE, reported robbery. The victim said he met a woman he knows at an abandoned house and an unknown man went through his pockets, taking money and his cell phone.

10:20 a.m. – 1900 block of Oakdale St. NW, police said someone shot at a house while a couple was sleeping inside. A bullet hole was only inches away from the headboard of the bed.

2:42 p.m. – 2200 block of Beck St. SE, officers found a house riddled with bullet holes and a large pool of blood outside that was still wet. While they were there, a neighbor said a bullet hit her home, too.

10:30 p.m. – 3300 block of Greenfield St. NW, a man said four unknown men shot at him eight or nine times while he was riding his bicycle. He said they drove away in a newer black Chevy Impala.

Tuesday, December 12

12:04 a.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Palmyra Road SW, Isell Witherspoon, 22, charged with drug abuse and a stop sign violation. Police responded to reports of shots fired and found a car sitting at a gas pump at Fast Fuel — not getting gas — for several minutes. An officer later pulled the car over and said the driver, Witherspoon, had marijuana and other suspected drugs on him. There was also a police scanner in the car, according to a report.

4:10 p.m. – Main Avenue SW and 3rd Street SW, police said a man shot a pellet gun at a school bus and injured a student. The boy was hit by broken glass from the window the pellet hit, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were unable to find the man who shot the pellet gun.

4:40 p.m. – 1500 block of Blair Ave. NW, Avery Patterson, 19, arrested on two warrants. Police first responded to Patterson’s home on a report of dogs running loose.

10:11 p.m. – 2700 block of Draper St. SE, reported burglary. A woman told police she came home to find her kitchen window open. She said $100 cash was missing.

