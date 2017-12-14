Warren man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug, weapons charges

Warren police arrested McKinney in February 2015 with approximately 1,657 grams of heroin and two handguns

By Published: Updated:
jail prison generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for having a kilogram of heroin and firearms. 

Ricardo McKinney, 32, was sentenced after being convicted in a jury trial earlier this year.

McKinney is a convicted felon, so firearms possession is illegal.

He was charged after an investigation by the Warren Street Crimes Unit. 

“Between the kilo of heroin he had, and the two firearms he possessed despite being a felon, this defendant was a clear danger to the people of Warren,” said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman.

Investigators said McKinney sold heroin twice in early 2015. Warren police arrested McKinney on Feb. 25, 2015, with approximately 1,657 grams of heroin and two handguns.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s