Warren man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug, weapons charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for having a kilogram of heroin and firearms.

Ricardo McKinney, 32, was sentenced after being convicted in a jury trial earlier this year.

McKinney is a convicted felon, so firearms possession is illegal.

He was charged after an investigation by the Warren Street Crimes Unit.

“Between the kilo of heroin he had, and the two firearms he possessed despite being a felon, this defendant was a clear danger to the people of Warren,” said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman.

Investigators said McKinney sold heroin twice in early 2015. Warren police arrested McKinney on Feb. 25, 2015, with approximately 1,657 grams of heroin and two handguns.