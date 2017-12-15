2 arrested in Youngstown drug raids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges after two separate drug raids in the city.

The first happened at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 30 block of Evanston Ave.

When police searched the house, they found a digital scale and a drug called Topiramate on the dining room window seal, according to a police report.

Jovon Simmons, 33, was arrested in the raid. He is charged with drug possession and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Five children, ages 8 months to 6 years old were in the house at the time. Simmons told police they were his children and that his “girl” had left to walk to the store.

The children’s mother came back home and police took Simmons to the Mahoning County Jail.

About an hour later, police raided a house in the 400 block of Ferndale Ave.

According to a police report, officers found Tramadol pills, crack cocaine, two digital scales, marijuana, a handgun, and over $2,000 in cash.

David Bebbs, Jr., 25, was arrested and charged with drug possession.