Aqua Ohio interested in purchasing Youngstown’s water system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Aqua Ohio is interested in purchasing the City of Youngstown’s water distribution system.

Friday, the company delivered a letter of interest to Youngstown Mayor John McNally.

Aqua Ohio said the water system is worth at least $50 million.

“We see the challenges facing the city and believe we can offer an attractive solution,” said Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej. “We hope that this letter begins a dialogue that provides both the current and incoming administrations with a new option to address the city’s important priorities.”

Aqua believes its proposal will address needs for infrastructure investment and environmental compliance. Aqua Ohio said water customers can find more information about the proposal at www.WaterForOhio.com.

McNally said the decision will be up to the new mayor-elect Tito Brown.

