Aqua Ohio interested in purchasing Youngstown’s water system

Friday, Aqua Ohio delivered a letter of interest to Youngstown Mayor John McNally

By Published:
Youngstown Water Department employees are charged with false certifications.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Aqua Ohio is interested in purchasing the City of Youngstown’s water distribution system.

Friday, the company delivered a letter of interest to Youngstown Mayor John McNally.

Aqua Ohio said the water system is worth at least $50 million.

“We see the challenges facing the city and believe we can offer an attractive solution,” said Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej. “We hope that this letter begins a dialogue that provides both the current and incoming administrations with a new option to address the city’s important priorities.”

Aqua believes its proposal will address needs for infrastructure investment and environmental compliance. Aqua Ohio said water customers can find more information about the proposal at www.WaterForOhio.com.

McNally said the decision will be up to the new mayor-elect Tito Brown.

WKBN is reaching out to Brown to find out whether the proposal is being considered. Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s