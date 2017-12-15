Austintown crime activity: Police investigate multiple thefts from cars

Sunday, Dec. 3

6 p.m. – 200 block of S. Main St., police were called to investigate a theft from an automobile.

Monday, Dec. 4

8:38 a.m. – 200 block of Parkgate Ave., police were called to investigate a theft from an automobile.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

10:40 a.m. – 3700 block of Henricks Rd., reported breaking and entering at YSD Industries.

11:19 a.m. – 1200 block of N. Canfield Niles Road, reported theft of an inoperable red 1995 Camaro from D&L Auto Sales.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

6:35 a.m. – 5400 block of W. Rockwell Rd., theft of gift cards and money from a vehicle.

7:48 a.m. – 5300 block of W. Rockwell Rd., reported theft of gifts, money and credit cards from a vehicle.

8:56 a.m. – 300 block of N. Four Mile Run Rd., electronics and TVs were stolen during a reported home burglary.

7:58 a.m. – Christopher Gause, 28, of West Farmington, arrested on outstanding warrant.

Thursday, Dec. 7

5:22 p.m. – 4400 block of Mahoning Ave., police are investigating an aggravated robbery at Kmart. According to reports, they are looking for two males who possibly had a handgun.

Sunday, Dec. 10

7:41 a.m. – 1000 block of N. Meridian Rd., a window was shot out with a pellet gun at Leff Electric.

12:21 p.m. – Rimberbrook Lane, William Campbell, charged with OVI — refusal.

7:30 p.m. – 5500 block of Interstate Blvd., police are investigating a theft from an automobile at Country Inn & Suites.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

8:22 a.m. – 300 block of Westminster Ave., James Cominsky, 46, arrested on outstanding warrant for an alleged probation violation.

12:12 p.m. – S. Raccoon Road, Albert Maruna, IV, 22, of Orwell, arrested and charged with importuning, disseminating matter harmful or obscene to juveniles, possession of criminal tools and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Police said Maruna was talking to an undercover officer online that he believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Police said Maruna sent nude photographs to the officer and made sexually-explicit comments before arranging a meeting with him.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



