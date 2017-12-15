Death penalty abolishment in front of Ohio lawmakers, again

House Bill 389 was given its first hearing this week

FILE – In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. With Ohio’s next execution scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, the state has sufficiently replenished its lethal drug supply to carry out nearly 20 executions under certain conditions, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the fourth time in a row, State Representative Nickie Antonio from Cuyahoga County has introduced legislation at the Statehouse that would abolish the death penalty.

Her three previous attempts have been relatively fruitless in starting a debate about the issue at the Statehouse.

This time Antonio is hoping for a deeper dialog with members of the House Criminal Justice Committee the bill has been assigned to.

As was the case last year, at least one Republican has already agreed to be a co-sponsor on the bill, but unlike abortion, capital punishment is not necessarily a partisan issue.

House Bill 389 was given its first hearing this week, and Antonio hopes it will receive at least two more; one for supporters of the measure and one for opponents.

Antonio says now is a perfect time for both sides to take another look at capital punishment, how it has been handled in recent years and the trends being seen nationally; given recent events connected to the topic.

It will be up to State Representative Nathan Manning from Lorain County near Cleveland whether the bill will receive any more hearings or if he plans to let it languish in committee for the next year.

