First microbrewery in Warren opens, aims to help veterans

The father-son owner duo of Clubhouse Brewing Company are both Army veterans

The first microbrewery in Warren has officially opened its doors, with a mission to help the area's veterans.

City and county leaders joined owners Zachariah and Craig Dean for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Clubhouse Brewing Company Friday morning. The father-son duo are both Army veterans who started brewing beers together years ago.

They turned it into a business venture when Zachariah got out of the service after he was injured in Afghanistan. Their goal now goes beyond just making great beer, but to change the narrative about alcohol’s effect on the veteran community.

That’s why they’re dedicated to helping veterans by donating a portion of the proceeds to veterans charities, employing veterans and eventually starting their own non-profit.

“I realized, guys, we took care of each other in the country and it shouldn’t really stop once we get out,” Zachariah said. “So we decided to open up the brewery. We have a three-pronged approach to helping veterans.”

There’s currently four beers on-tap, all brewed on site at their location on North River Road.

