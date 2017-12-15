Helen M. Toth Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Helen Margaret (Pallay) Toth, age 92, of Austintown, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Helen was born on July 23, 1925 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Helen (Laszlo) Pallai; her mother passed away when she was nine years old and she was raised by her stepmother, Rosa (Kondor) Pallai.

She graduated in 1943 from Youngstown East High School.

She attended the Hungarian Reform Presbyterian Church in Youngstown as a child.

Her marriage moved her to Masury, Ohio, where she attended St. Bernadette Catholic Church, where she was a charter member of both St. Bernadette’s Women’s Club, as well as, the Knights of Columbus #3984, Ladies Council.

Helen was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling, shopping and visiting with her many friends.

She was also a Trumbull County Poll-worker at the Stephenson School voting site in Masury for many years.

Helen married Julius Toth on June 7, 1945 in Beaufort, South Carolina, while he was stationed there with the U.S. Marines after World War II; he passed away on January 24, 1984.

She is survived by her two sons, Julius (Kathy) Toth of Marathon, Florida and Officer Jeffrey (Shelly) Toth, of Austintown; four grandchildren, Matthew Toth of Cleveland, Marc Toth of Maryland, Christina Toth of Austintown and Amy (Jay) Dahl of Austintown; two great-grandsons, Dillon Toth of Washington and Gabriel Cunningham of Cleveland; brother, William Pallay of Poland; devoted, loving nieces, Kay (Andrew) Planet of Strongsville, Joanne (James) Brown of Poland and Darlene (Robert) Mollica of Boardman, all of whom visited frequently wherever Helen lived; as well as, numerous other nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Judith; brothers, John (Gizella) Pallay, Steven Pallay and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pallay.

The family would like to thank Diane Reese and the caring staff at the Briarfield Manor of Austintown for tending to the care of Helen for the past 11 years.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and again on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Lane Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, where services will take place beginning at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

The family requests that there be no flowers, instead, memorials should be made in Helen’s honor to the Austintown D.A.R.E. Program in care of Austintown Local Schools, 700 South Raccoon Rd., Austintown, Ohio 44515.

To share a memory or to send a condolence, visit, www.lanefuneralhomes.com.