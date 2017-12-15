Jacqueline D. (Dragovich) Ruggiero Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Jacqueline Dolores Ruggiero, loving wife and mother, 76, of Austintown, passed away in her sleep on Friday, December 15, 2017, after enduring a long illness.

She was born April 12, 1941 in Youngstown to her parents, Dusan and Barbara Maretich Dragovich.

Jacqueline was a homemaker and warehouse stocker who belonged to the Teamsters Local 377.

She was courageous, caring and had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed music, woodworking, gardening and spending time with her loved ones. She was and will always be the heart of her family.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her sisters, Regina Dragovich, Anne Erkman, Mimi Samulka and Evelyn Testa and brothers, David, Daniel and Ronald Dragovich.

She is survived by her husband, Augustine (Auggie); son, Augustine II and daughter in-law, Melissa; daughter, Danielle Brown and son in-law, James; three grandchildren and sisters, Barbara Dragovich and Patty Hughes, along with many other beloved friends and family.

Calling hours will be held Monday, December 18, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Friends and family will meet on Tuesday, December 19 in St. Joseph Church of Austintown for a Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.