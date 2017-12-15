Lawrence County firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

VOLANT, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters from Volant and Neshannock rescued a dog that had broken through the ice on Thursday morning.

At 10:15 a.m. Thursday, the Volant Volunteer Fire Company was called to provide assistance to the Neshannock Fire Department to rescue the Great Dane.

According to the Volant Volunteer Fire Company, the dog had broken through the ice on the pond, about 20 feet from shore.

Crews secured the dog with a rope and lifted him onto the solid ice so he could be pulled to shore.

The owner, who firefighters said was laying on top of the ice holding the dog until it was rescued, was also evaluated.