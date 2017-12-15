Leslie W. Wise Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, December 19 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, with the Very Rev. Monsignor Michael Cariglio officiating, for Leslie W. Wise, 84 of Hubbard, who passed away Friday morning, December 15, at his home.

Leslie was born November 3, 1933 in Bedford, Kentucky, the son of Oscar H. and Thelma Jewell Gosman Wise.

He was a graduate of Bedford High School in Bedford, Kentucky and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956.

Afterward he became an electrician, working for IBEW Local Union 712 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, for 40 years before retiring.

Leslie was a member of the church and loved to fish, hunt, go boating and swimming. He had a knack for fixing anything and everything. Leslie was always ready to lend a helping hand to family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Rita E. Yacovone, whom he married November 17, 1956; his sons, David Wayne (Kate Carr) Wise of Hubbard and Gary James (Renee) Wise of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Brianna Marie, David Anthony and Trista Marie and his sister, Paula Sue Ginn of Bedford, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother, Dorothy Marie Lucas and James Ray Wise.

The Wise family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Monday evening, December 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Leslie’s family condolences.

