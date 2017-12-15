Renewal of 3 Youngstown bars’ liquor licenses up for vote

City council will vote Wednesday to object on the renewals of liquor permits at Southern Tavern, Last Call and Deja Vu

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council will vote Wednesday to object on the renewals of liquor permits at three Youngstown bars:

  • Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue
  • Last Call on South Avenue
  • DeJa Vu on Market Street

The ordinance states all three bars demonstrate “disregard for the laws, regulations and local ordinances.” It goes on to say that the bars’ locations “substantially and adversely interferes with public decency, sobriety, peace or good order of the neighborhood.”

The resolution also states there will be a hearing in Mahoning County on each renewal.

All three bars have experienced violent crime within the past year.

A deadly shooting took place at Last Call on Nov. 29.

Four people were injured in a shooting at Deja Vu on Nov. 4.

And a shooting at Southern Tavern on Nov. 11 left one dead and five others injured.

