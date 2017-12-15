Richard D. Kimble Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Richard D. Kimble I age 84, of Alliance, Ohio passed away at his home on Friday, December 15, 2017.

The son of the late Russell A. and Sara Ellen (Barnhart) Kimble. Richard was born September 17, 1933 in Deep Valley, Pennsylvania.

He worked as a Line Repairman at General Motors, Lordstown.

Richard was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War as a Sgt.

He was a member of the VFW Post 6730 and United Auto Workers 1112.

Richard was devoted to his family and passionately loved his wife of 60 years. He was a loving father and grandfather. He would always be found helping others.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Kimble; son, Richard D. (Marcia) Kimble II; daughters, Dee Roeder and Mary Labreque; brother, Larry Kimble; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Marie Kimble; six brothers, Ronald, Dewey, Delmont, Jack, George and Edward; three sisters, Betty Pittman, Carole Sue Kimble and Patsy L. Kimble.

A graveside service will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Military Honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.