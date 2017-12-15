Salem boy — now cancer-free — to reunite with his donor

Chase and Deegan met in November at the 2017 Be The Match annual council meeting

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem boy has been cancer-free for over a year now. In just a couple weeks, he’ll reunite with the person who made that possible.

Just a couple months after submitting his sample, Chase Stigall was matched to cancer patient Deegan Scott.

Deegan had the bone marrow transplant in August and has been in remission ever since.

The two are set to meet up at Chase’s alma mater, Butler University, on Dec. 30. But that won’t be the first time they’ve met.

“He let Chase give him a hug and he hugged him back,” said Amy Scott, Deegan’s mom. “Just the look on his face when I look at the pictures that they took of us walking up there — It’s almost like he knew. There was an immediate connection.”

Chase and Deegan met in November at the 2017 Be The Match annual council meeting. They met live onstage in front of more than 1,000 people.

