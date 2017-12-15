Someone sends fake check to Boardman police chief

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said he was targeted in a check-cashing scam

Someone tried to trick Boardman's top cop with a common check-cashing scam.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said he recently received a pair of phony checks for about $1,500 each.

They both arrived in priority mail envelopes addressed to his office at the police station. It came with instructions to deposit the checks in his bank account and then call a number to send the money back using his own funds.

He immediately recognized the scam for what it was.

Now, he wants to remind others that “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

“You’re not gonna get a check in the mail from anybody for $1,500 that you didn’t know was coming. It’s just, you pretty much have to assume that it’s a scam, that you’re gonna get ripped off if you follow those instructions,” he said.

Chief Nichols said he contacted the people listed on one of the phony checks and was told other would-be victims had been calling from all over the country about the scam.

He said if you receive something like this yourself, call your local police department to report it.

