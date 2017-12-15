Mercer County Visitors Bureau wants casino near Grove City Outlets

Related Coverage Leaders in Lawrence, Mercer counties hopeful for a casino license

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is pushing for a casino site near the Grove City Outlets.

President and CEO Peggy Mazyck said the bureau has been discussing a possible location for a month, and the Grove City site makes the most sense. It’s close to both Interstates 80 and 79 — plus, there are hotels and restaurants already in place.

The outlets are actually located in Springfield Township, and Mazyck says one township supervisor is OK with the project. She said she couldn’t speak for the other two.

Communities can opt out of getting a casino.

Pennsylvania will be auctioning 10 new casino licenses on January 10. Companies that already own Pennsylvania casinos will have the first chance to buy them.