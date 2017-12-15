Mercer County Visitors Bureau wants casino near Grove City Outlets

Pennsylvania will the auctioning 10 new casino licenses on January 10

By Published: Updated:
Grove City Outlets in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is pushing for a casino site near the Grove City Outlets.

President and CEO Peggy Mazyck said the bureau has been discussing a possible location for a month, and the Grove City site makes the most sense. It’s close to both Interstates 80 and 79 — plus, there are hotels and restaurants already in place.

The outlets are actually located in Springfield Township, and Mazyck says one township supervisor is OK with the project. She said she couldn’t speak for the other two.

Communities can opt out of getting a casino.

Pennsylvania will be auctioning 10 new casino licenses on January 10. Companies that already own Pennsylvania casinos will have the first chance to buy them.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s