Warren Family Mission receives overwhelming response to toy request

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission says that with help of the community they’ve collected enough toys to make sure local kids in need have the best Christmas possible.

The warehouse was empty only days ago when the request for more toys was sent out.

Each year the Warren Family Mission has a toy giveaway, but this year, the donations were in short supply.

After word spread for the need, the mission says the response of toy donations was overwhelming.

Now, the mission says they will have enough gifts to give in our area for Christmas.