Youngstown man faces federal drug trafficking charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges.

A 20-count indictment charges 22-year-old Antonio D. Young with distributing heroin and crack cocaine from January 2016 through March 2017. Young distributed the drugs from a Youngstown home on Kendis Circle, according to the indictment.

Young is also accused of having a handgun during this time.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer.