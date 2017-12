YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sentencing is being rescheduled for a Youngstown man accused of killing another man years ago.

Jawonn Hymes pleaded guilty in October to felonious assault in the death of Thomas Owens.

Owens was shot and killed in a car on Myrtle Avenue in 2015.

Hymes was originally charged with aggravated murder.

Two of Hymes’ co-defendants were already convicted.

No word on when the sentencing will take place now.