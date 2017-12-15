Youngstown mayor-elect releases list of applicants for cabinet positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown released the list of people who applied for cabinet positions.

Close to 60 people applied for the positions, and the police chief and director of Parks and Recreation positions are getting the most attention.

Current Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees reapplied. Former Youngstown Police Chief Jimmy Hughes also applied, along with current Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

The Youngstown Fire Department will have a new chief. Current chief John O’Neill did not apply.

And, former mayoral candidate Janet Tarpley has given her resume to become the Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds Department.

Brown’s transition team will review the applications for his cabinet, but Brown has the final say.

You can find a full list of applicants here.