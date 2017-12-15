Youngstown woman says puppies were stolen, posted for sale online

Gina Morris is making an emotional plea for the return of the puppies, taken during a break-in on Thursday

By Published: Updated:
 Youngstown police are looking for the people who broke into a woman's home and stole a litter of four puppies.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone broke into a Youngstown woman’s home, stole her puppies and posted them for sale online a few hours later.

Now, she’s making an emotional plea for their return.

Gina Morris came home from work early Thursday morning and found chaos inside her home. Morris said she noticed something was wrong right away; her door was wide open and there was no noise from her dog.

“Everything was knocked over,” said Gina Morris. “My tree was completely taken down, ornaments were just broken, there was some dog poop smeared into the carpet.”

Morris said it took her a few seconds to realize that her puppies were also missing.

Her female pit bull, Sky, was still at the home, frantic for her missing pups.

Then, a few hours later, she said she saw a picture of one of the puppies for sale on Facebook.

Morris contacted the seller, who said he’d listed the puppies for a friend. He claimed to know nothing about the dogs, she said.

She said she doesn’t care about her TV, which was also taken, and she doesn’t even care about a police investigation.

“I really would just like the puppies brought home safe and sound,” she said.

There is a cash reward for the return of all four missing puppies.

Morris said those with information on the stolen dogs can contact her on her Facebook page.

 

 Youngstown police are looking for the people who broke into a woman's home and stole a litter of four puppies.
Thieves ransacked a Youngstown woman’s home after stealing a dog and litter of puppies.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s