California man gets stuck in chimney during burglary attempt

According to police, the man slid down the chimney of the business and then found himself lodged inside

By Published:
police lights generic

CITRUS HEIGHTS, California (AP) – Authorities say a Northern California man tried to burglarize a business by entering through the chimney only to become stuck.

Police in the Sacramento-area city of Citrus Heights said Friday that 32-year-old Jesse Berube was uninjured but now faces one count of burglary.

According to police, Berube slid down the chimney of the business Wednesday and then found himself lodged inside.

The Rocklin man was able to reach his cellphone and dial 911 for help.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded and used special equipment to extricate him.

Police called Berube a “criminal Santa” who “does not have the same skills as the real deal.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s