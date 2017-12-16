Carmen M. Lebron Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Carmen M. Lebron, 89, of Campbell, passed away in the morning on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Carmen was born April 19, 1928, to the late Isaias Lebron and Jovina Garcia on the Island of Puerto Rico.

Her family, friends and loved ones will always cherish their memories of Carmen, especially her love of cooking, love of flowers and love of spending time with her sizable family.

Carmen was a member of the Pentecostal Jehová Nissi, Inc. and enjoyed singing and praising the lord until her very last breath.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria Gonzalez, of Campbell; her sons, Angel Acevedo, of Campbell and Rafael Acevedo, of Boardman; her brothers, Juan Lebron, of Campbell and Luis Lebron, of Florida; as well as, seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

Carmen was preceded in passing by her parents; her son, Juan Acevedo; brothers and sisters.

Carmen’s family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. The family will receive visitors from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The interment will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, following funeral services at Lake Park Cemetery Association, 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44502.

