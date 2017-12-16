Days after shortage, Warren Family Mission gives out thousands of toys

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just days ago, the Warren Family Mission was worried that it didn’t have enough toys for its annual holiday giveaway.

After a plea for donations seen on WKBN, thousands of toys were dropped off.

Saturday, struggling parents were able to pick out gifts for their children. It was all free of charge.

Each child got two large gifts, three medium gifts and ten stocking stuffers. And there were enough toys for 1,500 children.

“We all have those memories growing up of Christmas, so I think it’s especially important to help those that are struggling,” said Dominic Mararri of Warren Family Mission. “To help empower them, to help their kids have those memories.”

The Warren Family Mission says more than 40 volunteers showed up Saturday to help out.