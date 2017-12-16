East Palestine sweeps Heartland in basketball double header

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)

Boys’ Basketball

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 following their 77-37 victory this evening over Heartland Christian. East Palestine led after the first quarter, 25-2.

Nate Beatty led all scorers with 23 points for the Bulldogs. Dominic Posey and Brenden Kemp finished with 14 and 13 points respectively. Jeremy Reynolds connected on 3 of the team’s 8 three-point shots for 9 points.

Heartland Christian got 19 points from Steven Baker. The Lions (0-5) will travel to Bloomfield on Tuesday.

East Palestine will host Southern on Tuesday as well.

Girls’ Basketball

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Heartland, 61-30. Alisha Dean and Brysten Trosky each had 12 for East Palestine.

Southern comes calling on Monday to face the Bulldogs.

Sydney Ogden led Heartland with 15 points – all were scored in the second half.