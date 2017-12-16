Howland police looking for juvenile who went missing Friday night

Call the Howland Township Police Department at 330-856-5555 if you have any information

By Published:
15-year-old Tristen Carter went missing around 7:40 p.m.
Photo courtesy of the Trumbull County 911 Center

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are searching for a juvenile who went missing Friday night.

According to Trumbull County 911 Center’s supervisor, Lindsey Brown, 15-year-old Tristen Carter went missing around 7:40 p.m.

Carter is about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has short, blonde hair.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants and tan boots

If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, please call the Trumbull County 911 Center at 330-675-2730 or the Howland Township Police Department at 330-856-5555.

.

