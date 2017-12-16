Marlene Rouan Woods Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 at Saint Edward Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Robert Siffrin, for Marlene Rouan Woods, 82, of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 16, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side.

Marlene was born November 13, 1935 in Youngstown, daughter of William and Margaret Gaffney Rouan.

She was a 1953 Ursuline High School graduate; she continued her friendship with her classmates throughout her life.

While living in Wayne, New Jersey, Marlene was employed by American Tube Company. She retired in 2014 after 30 years as an office Manager and then she returned to the area.

Marlene married her husband, Richard T. Woods, at St. Edwards Church, on October 3, 1964, he passed away on May 18, 2007.

She was a parishioner and eucharistic minister at the Church of Sacred Heart, in Little Falls, New Jersey; she was also a member of St. Edwards Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Nancy A. (John J.) Burke of Liberty and her sister-in-law, Sister Joan Woods of Sisters of Charity of New Jersey.

She also leaves her many nieces and nephews, whom she held dear to her heart, Carol Carder, Bill Rouan, Peg Wynn, Marge Fagan, Polly Rouan, Eileen Kosta, Tom Rouan, John Burke, Jr., Bob Rouan, Mary Lou Watson, Cathy Merolillo and Rick Rouan.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene W. and his wife, Pauline Rouan and her nieces, Susan Boros and Nancy Ann Rouan.

On Monday, December 18, 2017, friends and family may call from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at St. Edwards Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH. 44504.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Oh. 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.