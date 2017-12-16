More than 40 local people receive the gift of hearing

The Centers for Hearing Care of Youngstown gave the gift of hearing to 42 local people with hearing impairments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays are all about giving — but what if you received the gift of hearing?

The Centers for Hearing Care of Youngstown gave the gift of hearing to 42 local people Saturday with hearing impairments and financial problems.

Each patient received audiological testing, their own custom-made hearing aids and tools to go along with them.

It took place at Fellows Riverside Garden in Mill Creek Park.

“To come here today — and go sometime and not hear — and then give that gift of hearing, it’s very powerful,” said Fortunato Figliano, executive director of Centers for Hearing Care. “Very emotional day for many of them. And it’s just a very happy day.”

The team at Centers for Hearing has been doing this for six years. They’ve been able to give more than 300 hearing aids in that time.

