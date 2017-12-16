Niles police release name of second man arrested after alleged bank robbery

Related Coverage Police: 1 arrested for Liberty bank robbery

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released the name of the man who was arrested along with 36-year-old Michael Scott Williams after an alleged robbery of a Liberty bank Friday afternoon.

Dylan A. Josephhanger is charged with obstructing justice.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the PNC Bank on Belmont Avenue and Route 304.

Liberty police say a witness at the bank saw Williams run into a getaway car. The witness wrote down the license plate number and a description of it. After police ran the license plate number, they found the vehicle was listed as stolen.

Liberty police spotted the car but lost it after chasing it through several towns. So, they alerted surrounding departments to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

The Niles Police Department responded, saying they spotted the car at a house on Madison Street. They then followed footprints in the snow from the car to a house on John Street, where both Josephhanger and Williams were arrested shortly after.

Niles police say Josephhanger initially told them there was no one else in the house except for his grandmother and father. But, according to Niles Police Capt. Rob Miketa, once they were given permission to search the house, they found Williams hiding in the basement behind a water heater.

Both men are in the Trumbull County Jail.

Williams is charged with robbery, failure to comply-operate motor vehicle to flee and receiving stolen property.