GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard apartment caught fire Saturday night after cooking french fries were left unattended.

The apartment was located on Churchill Road. The fire happened around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say a small grease fire started when a man cooking french fries left them unattended for a short time.

Girard Fire Department put out the fire within minutes.

The kitchen area was destroyed and the two tenants can’t stay there tonight.