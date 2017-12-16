Police find heroin, cocaine at New Castle apartment while serving warrant

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Castle man is facing charges after police found suspected heroin and crack cocaine at an apartment Friday.

Officers were at the 200 block of East Leasure Avenue to serve a felony arrest warrant.

While looking for the suspect, officers found in plain sight lottery ticket folds containing heroin and then smelled marijuana.

After getting a search warrant for inside the house, they found a handgun, $1,885 in cash, heroin, crack cocaine and some tools to measure drugs.

Police say Davon Montral Johnson is facing several drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver.