Police find heroin, cocaine at New Castle apartment while serving warrant

Police say they found a handgun, $1,885 in cash, heroin, crack cocaine and some tools to measure drugs

By Published: Updated:
handcuffs arrest generic 2

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) –  A New Castle man is facing charges after police found suspected heroin and crack cocaine at an apartment Friday.

Officers were at the 200 block of East Leasure Avenue to serve a felony arrest warrant.

While looking for the suspect, officers found in plain sight lottery ticket folds containing heroin and then smelled marijuana.

After getting a search warrant for inside the house, they found a handgun, $1,885 in cash, heroin, crack cocaine and some tools to measure drugs.

Police say Davon Montral Johnson is facing several drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s