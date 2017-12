LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers won their fifth game in a row by defeating Louisville, 48-36. Allee Davidson-Chuck scored 18 while grabbing 7 boards for Salem. Kyla Jamison added 10 points as well.

Salem won the rebounding battle, 29-18.

Salem (5-1) will play at home against West Branch on Monday.

After dropping their first five games, the Leopards knocked off Alliance on Wednesday. Next up, Alliance will play Wooster next Saturday.