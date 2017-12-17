2 of 4 stolen puppies returned to Youngstown woman

Related Coverage Youngstown woman says puppies were stolen, posted for sale online



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the four puppies stolen from a Youngstown woman Thursday were found Sunday.

WKBN reported the story Friday — telling how Gina Morris came home from work early Thursday morning to find her home ransacked and four of her five puppies missing.

First, Morris told WKBN Sunday afternoon that a woman called her to say she bought Izzy for $250 from a man who was selling her on Facebook. Izzy is an XXL blue nose bully pitbull.

The woman returned Izzy to Morris, who says she is healthy and very excited to be reunited with her mother.

Later in the afternoon, Morris told WKBN police found another one of her puppies — Daisy, also a blue nose bully pitbull — during a traffic stop. Morris picked up Daisy at Animal Charity on Market Street.

Morris is still hopeful she’ll find the other two puppies as well. There is a cash reward for the return of the missing puppies.

“I’m not going to give up, I’m praying,” Morris said. “So far we’ve had some luck with these two and they’re very excited to be with their mother. And their mother was so excited. So it’s been a really emotional roller coaster.”

Morris said those with information on the stolen dogs can contact her on her Facebook page.

WKBN contacted Youngstown Police Sunday, which said the investigation of the case is ongoing.