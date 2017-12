Temperatures will slide into the low 30’s overnight. The risk for showers/drizzle expected through the evening into the night. There is a low chance for a pocket of freezing drizzle with temperatures near 32° in isolated spots into the night. A few snowflakes may mix in too.

Warmer air will slide in through the week. The risk for a shower or pocket of drizzle will end into the middle of the week.

