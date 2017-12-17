Dale A. Fuller Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Dale Allen Fuller, age 63, died at home with his family by his side on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

He was born on May 24, 1954 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Violet Louise (Bohrer) and Richard Dale Fuller.

Dale was a 1973 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

On June 7, 1975, he married Barbara Anne Oaks.

Formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Dale moved to Andover in 1990. Dale’s farming began on his childhood farm in Williamsfield and continued when he moved to Andover, adding his children to help run the Winding Brook Farm.

He was a member of the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau and the Farmers Union.

He enjoyed Family, Friends and Farming!

Dale is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Richard D. Fuller.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara A. Fuller of Andover; two daughters, Teresa L. (Bo) Currey of Champion, Ohio and Michelle L. (Pete) Miller of Andover, Ohio; a son, Eric A. (Ashley) Fuller of Williamsfield, Ohio; three sisters, Patty (Jerry) Stitt of Austinburg, Ohio, Debbie (Cliff) Masink of Greene, Ohio and Diane Leonhard of Kinsman, Ohio; two brothers, Darl (Sandy) Fuller and Danny (Jackie) Fuller, both of Williamsfield and four granddaughters, Hailey and Eva Currey, Kayla Warren and Abby Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Williamsfield Community Center, corner of State Route 322 and State Route 7, with fellowship to follow until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004 or Donate Life Ohio, 246 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

