Joan “Jo” Van Fossan Obituary

HOWLAND – Joan “Jo” Van Fossan, 89, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 17, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Jo was born on August 26, 1928 in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Helen (McNutt) Smith.

She was a 1945 graduate of Lisbon High School.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Warren and a founding member of Chip N Putt Golf League.

She was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the Cleveland Browns, Indians and The Ohio State University football. She was very athletic and enjoyed to bowl, golf and playing bridge.

Jo will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jayne (Ron) Kincaid of Upper Arlington, Ohio and her grandsons, Brian and Matt Kincaid.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Van Fossan, whom she married on June 18, 1955 and passed away in May of 1997; her son, Jack Van Fossan and her brother, Bill Smith.

A private service was held at Crown Hill Burial Park, where she was entombed next to her husband and son.

Memorial contributions can be sent to First Presbyterian Church in Warren, Ohio.

Jo’s arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, Ohio.